Lessons from the 1930s Dust Bowl

“So long, it’s been good to know yuh.

This dusty old dust is a-gettin’ my home,

And I got to be driftin’ along.”

From “Dusty Old Dust” by Woody Guthrie, 1935

A dark cloud of dust rose high into the air, reaching as far as the eye could see. Many people living on the Southern Prairies thought the world was coming to an end. To many on that Black Sunday, April 14, 1935, it appeared to be the final blow.

Dust had been piling up on the drought-stricken land for five years. The Dust Bowl, as AP reporter Robert Geiger coined it, covered the Oklahoma Panhandle and the four states bordering it — northern Texas, northeast New Mexico, southeast Colorado and western Kansas. Crops failed, livestock died, and property was abandoned as many farmers migrated to California and elsewhere to find work.

As dust found its way inside homes and collected on floors, people shoveled it out. They wore masks and goggles to protect their lungs from the suffocating particles. Many developed and died from dust pneumonia.

The dust storms halted train traffic. Surgeries were stopped as dust seeped into hospital operating rooms. Aviation was also disrupted. Pilot Laura Ingalls, who was trying to break Amelia Earhart’s transcontinental speed record, flew blindly for four hours at 22,000 feet.

The previous year, winds blew prairie topsoil to Richmond. A “yellow pall” covered the city creating a “premature twilight,” according to the Richmond News Leader. “A ghostly effect genuinely alarmed the superstitious.” The 1,500-mile blanket of dust reached ships in the Atlantic Ocean.

Prairie grass once covered the windy Dust Bowl region, prone to periodic droughts. The grass grew deep roots gathering moisture and holding the soil in place.

The landscape quickly changed during World War I as the government encouraged farmers to help “Win the War with Wheat.” German U-boats disrupted the importation of wheat in war-torn Europe and its price tripled.

As prices and demand dropped after the war, the region also experienced a long drought. To cover their costs, farmers plowed up more grassland. “Without the vegetation and soil moisture, the Plains acted as a furnace,” according to the National Weather Service. Mid-Atlantic states recorded record high temperatures in 1936.

The Dust Bowl of the “Dirty Thirties” was one of the worst environmental disasters worldwide of the 20th century. Farm techniques have since improved, and prairie grass has been planted and protected in such regions as the Rita Blanca National Grasslands.

One technique is to leave crop residue on the fields in order to protect the soil and keep it in place, said Sumit Sharma, irrigation specialist at Oklahoma State University in Goodwell, Okla. He said planting cover crops also helps as does tilling only where the seed will be planted with a 36-inch-wide space covered with crop residue between rows. In comparison, land in the 1930s was overtilled.

In the 1990s, Sharma said the introduction of center pivot irrigation systems enabled more efficient water usage of the Ogallala Aquifer. It is a finite source that is not being replenished as quickly as it is being used in the Panhandle area.

Today, the pivot systems can be controlled from cellphones, which receive an alert when something goes wrong. Farmers can manage larger areas and be more productive.

Since a drought began in September 2021, both ranchers and farmers have suffered from the smaller crop yields, Sharma said. Most of the wheat crop last fall did not survive.

In the past 22 years, the Southwest has experienced its longest period of drought in over 1,200 years. The data comes from a recent Park Williams study at UCLA. It is based on information gleaned from ancient tree rings that show climate conditions since 800. The last known “megadrought” was in the late 1500s.