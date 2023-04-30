Richmond International Airport had its best March ever and set its first passenger record since the pandemic began, a sign that air travel in the region for the first time is exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

The airport hosted 385,000 travelers in March, the most it has seen in the month of March. The airport's previous record for March occurred in 2019, when it hosted 367,000 passengers.

"This breakthrough to record territory, after having passenger totals affected by COVID-19 for 36 months, is certainly welcome news," said Perry J. Miller, CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission. "We're in growth mode and foresee more reports of this nature as several new routes come online later this spring."

In April 2020, when the pandemic first hit, traffic at the airport cratered to less than 14,000. Traffic remained low the rest of 2020 and the first half of 2021. Crowds increased in the second half of 2021, after vaccines became widely available. By spring 2022, traffic patterns exceeded 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

Air traffic tends to fluctuate based on the seasons. January and February are historically the airport's slowest months, said Troy Bell, a spokesperson for the airport.

Richmond had its best month ever in August 2019 when it hosted roughly 399,000 travelers.

A handful of airlines are starting or restarting flights out of Richmond later this year. Spirit Airlines will start daily flights to Las Vegas in May. Breeze Airways will add New York and Los Angeles in late May. Sun Country will have flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul twice a week starting in late May, and Delta will take passengers there daily starting in June.