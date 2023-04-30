Richmond International Airport had its best March ever and set its first passenger record since the pandemic began, a sign that air travel in the region for the first time is exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
The airport hosted 385,000 travelers in March, the most it has seen in the month of March. The airport's previous record for March occurred in 2019, when it hosted 367,000 passengers.
"This breakthrough to record territory, after having passenger totals affected by COVID-19 for 36 months, is certainly welcome news," said Perry J. Miller, CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission. "We're in growth mode and foresee more reports of this nature as several new routes come online later this spring."
In April 2020, when the pandemic first hit, traffic at the airport cratered to less than 14,000. Traffic remained low the rest of 2020 and the first half of 2021. Crowds increased in the second half of 2021, after vaccines became widely available. By spring 2022, traffic patterns exceeded 90% of pre-pandemic levels.
People are also reading…
- Pauly D from 'Jersey Shore' to DJ in Richmond
- VEC lays off 157 workers, raising new questions about long-term funding
- Richmond finalizes deal to replace The Diamond
- Lohmann: New life for a Richmond fat cat whose story has circled the world
- Richmond TSA officers help save pilot's life at the airport
- Meet the 2023 All-Metro girls basketball team, led by Manchester's Mia Woolfolk
- Stanley's hoagie bar opens in former Robin Inn spot in the Fan
- John Hinckley Jr. will not be playing a concert at Bandito's Burrito Lounge
- The first Wawa in North Carolina will open on the Outer Banks
- Lucas accuses N.Va. Dems of backing Spruill to force her out
- VCU hoops lands Utah State transfers Sean Bairstow, Max Shulga
- Road rage shooting wounds man in Chesterfield
- 4 VCU students arrested protesting second anti-abortion event
- VCU hoops notes: John Marshall coach praises local trio. Plus roster updates, Reid watch, Foster decommits, new offer
- 2 students shot near George Wythe High School
Air traffic tends to fluctuate based on the seasons. January and February are historically the airport's slowest months, said Troy Bell, a spokesperson for the airport.
Richmond had its best month ever in August 2019 when it hosted roughly 399,000 travelers.
A handful of airlines are starting or restarting flights out of Richmond later this year. Spirit Airlines will start daily flights to Las Vegas in May. Breeze Airways will add New York and Los Angeles in late May. Sun Country will have flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul twice a week starting in late May, and Delta will take passengers there daily starting in June.
From the Archives: The Byrd Field Weather Bureau
The Byrd Field Weather Bureau was established at Richmond’s airport in 1928. It closed temporarily from 1935 to 1938 and was reopened in the 1940s when the airport became an army airfield during World War II. The airport station was then re-established after the war in 1946 through the mid 1950s. The office was closed permanently in 1996 and operations were moved to Wakefield, Virginia.
Eric Kolenich (804) 649-6109
@EricKolenich on Twitter
Eric Kolenich
Reporter
Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.