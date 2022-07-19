 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maymont Foundation to get $8 million from American Rescue Plan

The U.S. Commerce Department is awarding an $8 million grant to the Maymont Foundation to promote regional tourism.

The project supports marketing, business technical assistance and local planning initiatives to promote Virginia tourism. The grant will be matched by $2 million in local funds. 

Funds are through the U.S. Economic Development Administration's $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program. The programs are meant to assistant communities that have economies tied to the tourism industry. President Joe Biden signed the plan into law last year to help the nation's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Maymont Foundation operates the historic 100-acre Maymont estate and park, which dates to 1893.

