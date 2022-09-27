 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond International Airport monitoring Hurricane Ian travel impact

APTOPIX Tropical Weather

Workers from Specialized Performance Delivered 24:7 board up the windows on the historical Henry B. Plant Hall on the campus of the University of Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Ian is predicted to make landfall somewhere on Florida's west coast. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

Residents are stocking their pantries and filling sandbags to get ready.

Richmond International Airport officials are closely monitoring travel issues related to Hurricane Ian, which has shut down air traffic into and out of Florida as the monstrous storm moves to shore.

Tropical Weather

Canceled flights are shown on a video board at the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at the Tampa International Airport Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The airport is closing at 5pm EST today ahead of a planned landfall by Hurricane Ian. Ian is predicted to make landfall somewhere along Florida's west coast. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The system crashed into western Cuba early Tuesday, with sustained top winds of 125 mph. About 2.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate along the southwest coast of Florida, and the entire state is under a federal state of emergency.

Airports in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Key West were closed and flights grounded. Airports in the Caribbean also have been shut down.

Airports to the east, including Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, continued to operate Tuesday with significant delays. Orlando is scheduled to shut down at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

FlightAware, which provides global flight time data, reported 1,500 delays and 320 cancelations in the U.S. on Tuesday. About 150 cancelations were in Florida.

The number is expected to grow as Ian moves into the state and creates weather issues to the north. Heavy rains are expected along the path, which may cross into parts of Virginia. Flooding also is possible.

Hurricane Ian, now a Category 3 storm, roared into western Cuba on Tuesday with winds up to 205 km/h and threats of a dangerous storm surge.

Richmond, which has several flights per day to Florida airports, had 10 delays and no cancellations on Tuesday.

Airport spokesman Troy Bell they will continue to monitor the storm's progress and its potential impact on flight services.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and other carriers are allowing passengers to rebook without change fees if their flights are affected by the weather system.  

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the sister park of Busch Gardens Williamsburg, also will be closed at least through Thursday.