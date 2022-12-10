Richmond from above: Richmond's Main Street Station

Main Street Station is seen in this drone photo in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, December 5, 2022. I always think that Richmond’s Main Street Station is unique and magnificent, and I was planning to fly the drone, hopefully capturing those beauties. The recent report by my colleague, Collen Curran, about the station, which will be featured on a postage stamp in 2023, also inspired my attempt to photograph the station. According to Collen’s story, this historical railroad station is described as an architectural gem and I could not agree more. I am glad that non-Richmonders will be able to see this gem on the postage stamp next year.