Richmond International Airport monitoring Hurricane Ian travel impact

Richmond International Airport officials are closely monitoring travel issues related to Hurricane Ian, which has shut down air traffic into and out of Florida as the monstrous storm moves to shore.

The system crashed into western Cuba early Tuesday, with top sustained winds of 125 mph.

About 2.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate along the southwest coast of Florida, and the entire state is under a federal state of emergency.

Airports to the east, including Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, continued to operate Tuesday with significant delays. Orlando is scheduled to shut down at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

FlightAware, which provides global flight time data, reported 1,500 delays and 320 cancellations in the U.S. on Tuesday. About 150 cancellations were in Florida.

The number is expected to grow as Ian moves into the state and creates weather issues to the north. Heavy rains are expected along the path, which may cross into parts of Virginia. Flooding also is possible.

Richmond, which has several flights per day to Florida airports, had 10 delays and no cancellations on Tuesday.

Airport spokesman Troy Bell said officials will continue to monitor the storm’s progress and its potential impact on flight services.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and other carriers are allowing passengers to rebook without change fees if their flights are affected by the weather system.