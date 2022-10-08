View above Virginia: A hint of autumn

The last time I visited Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, I found myself lost in a blackberry tree. The garden is interactive, and you can eat some of the fruits and vegetables.
During my flight, I experienced one of the weaknesses of the current drones. The batteries don’t last that long, especially when you have to calibrate the camera gimbal system. The calibration took about 30% of the power and left me with about seven minutes of actual flying time.
Once I was in the air, the garden looked like a golf course with a hint of the upcoming seasons.
For this week’s feature, readers can interact with a 360-degree picture on our Facebook page at facebook.com/TimesDispatch.
Shaban Athuman
