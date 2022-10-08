View above Virginia: A hint of autumn

Born and raised in Washington, Pennsylvania, Paige Spara currently lives in Vancouver, where she films the ABC medical series “The Good Doctor.” Her character, Lea Dilallo, is the head of a hospital’s Information Technology department and is married to Shaun Murphy – an autistic doctor played by Freddie Highmore. “She’s the kind of person who strives to do good in the world and be there for the people she loves,” said Spara, 33. “Lea would make an excellent travel partner, if you enjoy impulsive adventures and are down to do anything and everything in a day. I’d travel with her.”