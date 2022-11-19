Virginia from Above: An aerial view of Scott's Addition

Ever since I received my drone license in May, I wanted to see what Richmond looks like from the West End of our city.

A couple of weeks back, as autumn crept in, I flew over Scott’s Addition for a chance to peek at the changing colors.

Unlike the cinematic view in the East End, the cityscape is not visible at eye level. Only from about 300 feet high does Richmond turn into uniform rows of homes — some new and some old — and you get a hint of the city’s grid pattern.

I’ve been flying drones for six months now. And as time and seasons change, I am lucky I get to see it from a bird’s-eye view.