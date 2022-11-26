Virginia from Above: An aerial view of the Cityscape

“I absolutely love Christmas,” said Denise Boutte. “So the joy I get from filming a holiday movie is next level! ‘Christmas with My Ex’ was so fun to shoot. (There was one particular) poignant and heartfelt moment — truly intense yet vulnerable. My character, Alicia, confronts her unappreciative husband for taking her for granted and failing her on many levels. She uncharacteristically erupts and demands the respect she's deserved all along as not only his wife, but also the mother to their unborn child.” Based out of Los Angeles, the actress may also be seen on the daytime drama “The Young and the Restless.”