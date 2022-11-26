 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia from Above: An aerial view of the Cityscape

The sun rises over downtown on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at in Richmond, Virginia.

While experimenting with drones for the last few months, I’ve been curious to see how I can leverage the small camera sensor in the drone to make a large image.

Earlier this month, I woke up early to try and make a panorama-like photo of the city. To make this image, I combined about a dozen pictures into one.

One of the challenges of making this photo is maintaining a good exposure for both shadows and highlights. This is seen more clearly in the shadows.

In addition to this photo, I made a time-lapse that’ll hopefully show the city as the seasons change.

