Virginia from above: Bird's-eye view of the Chesterfield County Fair

I flew at night for the second time this past Wednesday, and the Chesterfield County Fair - which ended Saturday night - was a perfect place to try this again.

During the 111th edition of the fair, the ground was lit with different colors, and near the drone's maximum altitude of 400 feet the event appeared similar to a computer circuit board.

Per FAA regulations, the drone must have an anti-collision light; I used a tiny 1-inch strobe. The strobe made it easier to maintain a clear visual light of sight.

The biggest challenge was returning the drone to land, as most of its safety and automated features did not work very well. Normally, the take-off and landing procedures can be done manually, but at night the drone could not find its original take-off location.

Sailors rested aboard their small boat at sunset near New Point Comfort Natural Area Preserve in Mathews County, Va., on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Waiting for sunset at Observation Walkway at New Point Comfort Preserve in Mathews County, I was able to observe my surrounds for a few hours with peeks of turtles and crabs swimming around, some big fishes (no idea of what they were) jumping out of the water and great blue herons flying near me. Mathew, the second smallest county in Virginia, is boarded with Gloucester County and surrounded most part by shoreline with Mobjack Bay, Chesapeake Bay, North River and Piankatank River. Mathews County is one of great day trip destinations from Richmond areas with the charming downtown, beautiful waterfronts, and historical lighthouses. By the way, there are zero traffic lights in the county and according to the Mathews County pocket travel guide, John Lennon and Yoko Ono once owned properties there.

