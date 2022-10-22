Virginia from Above: Enraptured by the roads of Roanoke in the fall

Last week, as I traveled home to Roanoke, I wanted to see how the seasons were changing.
I was a bit early, but I was not disappointed.
Downtown Roanoke is within restricted airspace, being less than 5 miles from the airport. I’ve lived in the city most of my adult life. I’ve only flown into the city once, when I first came to America in 2008. I was excited to see what the roads that I’ve traveled looked like.
I flew near U.S. 220, south of the city. The city is in the valley, most of it under tree covers.
At near maximum altitude, you start to see a bit of downtown in the distance.
Join me next week as we talk about how we use drones to cover news.
PHOTOS: Pumpkin Picking and Fun at Ashland Berry Farm
After enjoying success with his debut EPs, Corey Harper won over some famous fans like Justin Bieber, Cody Simpson and Julia Michaels. The artists took Harper on the road with them as their opening act. Based out of California, Harper said he’s looking forward to headlining his own tour to promote his new album “Future Tense.” “I really split my time between Los Angeles, London and Portland – and wherever music takes me really,” said the 27-year-old singer/songwriter/guitarist. “[But for now] I am living in Malibu on a goat farm tucked away up in the hills. It’s essentially a shed, but I’ve made it feel like a million bucks in here. It’s really peaceful (and) quiet.”