Virginia from above: Family traditions

Last week, I spent some time on a farm with Lynwood Broaddus, his son, Bates, and his brother, John.

The Broaddus family has lived on this farm all their lives.

When Bates was younger, he remembers getting off the school bus and immediately setting aside all his school work as he ran toward his father to prepare for the life he has now, a farmer.

It was all Bates knew.

When it came time for Bates to get married, he didn’t have to go very far. He was married on the same land as his grandparents, and for the after party, they built a barn.

It stands to this day. Bates said his wife jokes that the barn was built just for her. 

