Virginia from above: Family traditions

Alicia Hannah-Kim makes her “Cobra Kai” debut as a powerful sensei in the popular Netflix series. “My character felt like a step in a new direction – not only for representing women, but Asian women,” said Hannah-Kim, who hails from Sydney, Australia. “The creators were serious about crafting a character who was nuanced and had a rich backstory. It felt very supportive and collaborative, so I am excited to see how that resonates with the audience. Kim Da-Eun is the first female sensei to enter into the Cobra Kai universe. She’s formidable, intimidating and a bit of a shock to everyone she encounters in the Valley. Sensei Kim definitely subscribes to the ‘no mercy’ creed of [the] Cobra Kai [dojo].”