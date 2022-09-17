 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia from Above: James River Railway Bridge

Virginia from Above - drone feature

James River Railway Bridge, also known as the CSX A-line bridge, is one of picturesque places in Richmond over the James River and its images are often used for posters, postcards, T-shirts, and so on to illustrate the beatify of the river. The bridge, which designed by John E. Greiner and built in 1919 for the Richmond, Fredericksburg and Potomac Railroad, is now part of CSX lines and located between the Powhite Parkway, shown in this drone photo on the background, and the Boulevard Bridge(The Nickel Bridge). Sunset over this arched bridge on James River is one of magnificent views that Richmonders are lucky to have.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

