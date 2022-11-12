 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia from Above: Lunar eclipse from Libby Hill

A lunar eclipse is seen over the cityscape on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Libby Hill Park in Richmond, Virginia.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

On Monday, I spoke to Sean Sublette, the meteorologist on staff here at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, about the lunar eclipse. He suggested Libby Hill Park would be a good location to view the event.

At Libby Hill, I found about half a dozen spectators with their cameras and pets, watching as the moon slowly turned red.

I snapped a couple of photos on my camera before deciding to fly my drone. When it was in the air, taking pictures and videos on the drone’s small camera sensor was difficult.

For the past few weeks, I’ve been experimenting with the drone’s hyperlapse settings. To create a hyperlapse video, you take individual pictures and combine them.

The advantages of a hyperlapse video are that you’re not limited to the camera frame rate and you’re able to better manipulate the shutter speed.

