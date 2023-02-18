These iconic "DRINK Coca-Cola IN BOTTLES" signs are shown on a building, located at North 1st Street and 100 E. Broad St. in Richmond.

When you have a chance to walk or drive by, it's hard to miss these old but beautiful signs on the building.

It's difficult to find the historical background of this sign. However, The Valentine museum was able to shed some light on the occupants of the building based on information from the city directory research:

1880s-1919: occupied by the Myers family, operated Myers Book Store.

1920s: various businesses.

1930s-1964: Victory Inn restaurant.

1966: beginning of the long occupancy of Harvey's Progressive Barber Shop (until the building was sold in 2014).

It is now McCormick's Progressive Barber Shop.

Unfortunately, I can't have a conversation with the Rev. Franklin Dehart Harvey Sr., the long occupant and owner of Harvey's Progressive Barber Shop who passed away in 2021.

For more than 50 years, Harvey's Progressive Barber Shop had been the place many Richmonders went for haircuts.