Virginia from Above: Ragged Mountain Reservoir

Last Sunday, I visited the Ragged Mountain Reservoir, something I’ve been driving by for years. It’s located just past Interstate 64 in Charlottesville.

I flew my drone for about 20 minutes. From the first minute, I was mesmerized by the beauty that was hidden just a few hundred feet from the ground.

As I was flying, I was reminded of a conversation I had with Cecil Noble, whom I met in Richmond in October 2021. Noble was on his lunch break, and he was looking off in the distance when he said he sometimes imagined himself as a bird.

He wanted a chance to see the city and its landscape from high in the skies.

I hope this fulfills a bit of his curiosity.

Collection: Our 'Virginia from above' series

Every week, Times-Dispatch visual journalists take you to a unique location in our "Virginia from above" series. 

Have an idea for our next drone feature? Email jwallaces@timesdispatch.com

