Virginia from Above: Ragged Mountain Reservoir

Last Sunday, I visited the Ragged Mountain Reservoir, something I’ve been driving by for years. It’s located just past Interstate 64 in Charlottesville.

I flew my drone for about 20 minutes. From the first minute, I was mesmerized by the beauty that was hidden just a few hundred feet from the ground.

As I was flying, I was reminded of a conversation I had with Cecil Noble, whom I met in Richmond in October 2021. Noble was on his lunch break, and he was looking off in the distance when he said he sometimes imagined himself as a bird.

He wanted a chance to see the city and its landscape from high in the skies.