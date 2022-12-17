Virginia from Above: Removal of A.P. Hill statue

Workers on Tuesday looked for the remains of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill after removing his statue, Richmond’s last city-owned Confederate monument, on the intersection of West Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road in Richmond.
Unlike other drone photos that we have published, the scenery here is a bit unusual.
I vividly remembered photographing the removal of the Stonewall Jackson monument in heavy rain on July 1, 2020. Then, one after another, Confederate monuments on Monument Avenue were removed in 2020. It took more than two years to remove them all.
According to the report of my colleague, Lyndon German, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said at the removal of the A.P. Hill statue on Monday, “Richmond had more Confederate monuments than any other city in the United States of America, so this wasn’t just two years of work. This was 100 years of difficulty. I’m proud that we’ve now arrived at this moment in our history.”