 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Virginia from Above: Removal of A.P. Hill statue

  • 0
Virginia from Above - A.P. Hill

Workers looked for the remains of Confederate general A.P. Hill after removing the statue, Richmond’s last city-owned Confederate monument, on the intersection of West Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Unlike other drone photos that we have published, this is a bit unusual scenery. I vividly remembered photographing the removal of the Stonewall Jackson Monument in heavy rain on July 1, 2020. Then, one after another, Confederate monuments on Monument Ave. were removed in 2020. It took over two years for the removal of the last city-owned Confederate monument. According to the report of my colleague, Lyndon German, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said at the removal of the A.P. Hill statue last Monday, “Richmond had more Confederate monuments than any other city in the United States of America, so this wasn’t just two years of work, this was 100 years of difficulty. I’m proud that we’ve now arrived at this moment in our history.”

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

Workers on Tuesday looked for the remains of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill after removing his statue, Richmond’s last city-owned Confederate monument, on the intersection of West Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road in Richmond.

Unlike other drone photos that we have published, the scenery here is a bit unusual.

I vividly remembered photographing the removal of the Stonewall Jackson monument in heavy rain on July 1, 2020. Then, one after another, Confederate monuments on Monument Avenue were removed in 2020. It took more than two years to remove them all.

According to the report of my colleague, Lyndon German, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said at the removal of the A.P. Hill statue on Monday, “Richmond had more Confederate monuments than any other city in the United States of America, so this wasn’t just two years of work. This was 100 years of difficulty. I’m proud that we’ve now arrived at this moment in our history.”

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News