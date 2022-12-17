Virginia from Above: Removal of A.P. Hill statue

Workers looked for the remains of Confederate general A.P. Hill after removing the statue, Richmond’s last city-owned Confederate monument, on the intersection of West Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Unlike other drone photos that we have published, this is a bit unusual scenery. I vividly remembered photographing the removal of the Stonewall Jackson Monument in heavy rain on July 1, 2020. Then, one after another, Confederate monuments on Monument Ave. were removed in 2020. It took over two years for the removal of the last city-owned Confederate monument. According to the report of my colleague, Lyndon German, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said at the removal of the A.P. Hill statue last Monday, “Richmond had more Confederate monuments than any other city in the United States of America, so this wasn’t just two years of work, this was 100 years of difficulty. I’m proud that we’ve now arrived at this moment in our history.”