The Richmond Dairy Co. building, located on Marshall Street in Jackson Ward, is among the unique and interesting structures in Richmond. It features huge milk bottles along its exterior.

My former colleague, Nicole Kappatos, wrote about the company in 2016 when she was the Richmond Times-Dispatch newsroom researcher and archivist. In her story, Dairymen J.O. Scott, A.L. Scott and T.L. Blanton started the company in 1890, and the structure — built in 1914 — was designed by the architecture firm Carneal & Johnston.

The company supplied fresh milk products with daily delivery to Richmonders until it ceased operations in 1970. Daily dairy delivery faded with the developments of mass production and the popularity of home refrigerators.

The building had been abandoned for many years. However, in 2000, it was transformed into an apartment complex "The Richmond Dairy."