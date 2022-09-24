Virginia from Above: State Fair of Virginia

“(In) 2021, I lived in the single most locked down city in the world – Melbourne, Australia,” said Natalie Zea, who stars in the NBC series “La Brea.” “Not only were we not able to legally travel outside the city limits, but we were restricted to being in our homes for all but two hours a day. That experience made myself and my family even more determined to see as much of Australia as we could once the lockdown lifted. This time around, we’ve made sure to take advantage of long weekends and plan short road trips in and around Victoria or even the occasional day trip.” Zea splits her time between Melbourne and Los Angeles.