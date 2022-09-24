Virginia from Above: State Fair of Virginia

The 2022 State Fair of Virginia was illuminated by a Ferris wheel, thrill rides and lights from food vendors at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County during its first day on Friday.
The state fair, which was inaugurated in 1854, has attracted between 200,000 and 250,000 attendees in recent years. The event, which runs through Oct. 2, offers various forms of entertainment, including pig racing, a circus, a rodeo, carnival games, music concerts and rides for all ages. It has also been called Virginia’s largest outdoor classroom for its educational field trip program for students. As you walk around the fair, it’s hard to miss the fair foods, such as funnel cake, cotton candy, kettle corn, BBQ and even craft beer. “I like pretty much everything” about the fair, said Elisabet “Lissi” Dalton, 6, of Goochland County, after enjoying a kids ride with her younger sisters.
In my early 20s, I worked as a nanny for a Swiss billionaire, caring for his four children, seven dogs and 14 homes. For five years I was entrusted with those little kinder as if they were my own, so much that one day the parents said, “We thought perhaps this summer you could travel alone with the children. Where would you like to go?”
“(In) 2021, I lived in the single most locked down city in the world – Melbourne, Australia,” said Natalie Zea, who stars in the NBC series “La Brea.” “Not only were we not able to legally travel outside the city limits, but we were restricted to being in our homes for all but two hours a day. That experience made myself and my family even more determined to see as much of Australia as we could once the lockdown lifted. This time around, we’ve made sure to take advantage of long weekends and plan short road trips in and around Victoria or even the occasional day trip.” Zea splits her time between Melbourne and Los Angeles.
Sure, flying first class sounds nice. But the reality is some of my favorite vacations are when we travel as a family. Earning enough rewards for front-of-the-plane tickets for a party of four is exponentially more challenging than for a solo traveler. I’ve found far more utility in using our credit card rewards to take […]
Trailing sheep, mating elk, or maybe tarantulas? They are the subjects of popular fall festivals, along with apples, pumpkins, cranberries, brats and beer, pirates, starry skies and even covered bridges.
