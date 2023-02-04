Skateboarders work on their skills at Texas Beach Skate Park, also known as Treasure Island Community Skate Park, in Richmond on Jan. 28.

I was introduced to this skate park by brothers, Dermane Douglas Jr., De'Von Douglas and Sha'Sha May Jr., when I was spending time with their family to document their recovery after a traumatic domestic violence experience.

Their mother, Lakesha Woodson, was shot in front of her three sons by her ex-boyfriend, who then took his own life at the scene, in 2020.

"It is important to boys because it helps their PTSD and anxieties," Woodson said last year of her sons' skateboarding. "It keeps their mind off of everything that is going on and what they have been through. This is their outlet and this is how they deal with their anger."

I saw Dermane and Sha'Sha at the park again last week, while flying the drone for this photograph.