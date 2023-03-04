The Diamond — Richmond’s Minor League Baseball stadium on Arthur Ashe Boulevard — is set to be replaced by spring 2025 so the Flying Squirrels can comply with Major League Baseball facility standards and remain in Richmond.

Including the new stadium, the 67-acre, $2.4 billion Diamond District redevelopment project will have 2,863 rental housing units, 157 for-sale homes, 935,000 square feet of office space, two hotels with a total of 330 rooms, 195,000 square feet of retail space, 6,800 structured parking spaces and an 11-acre park.

The City Council voted unanimously in favor of the Diamond District project, choosing RVA Diamond Partners as the development team.