The Diamond — Richmond’s Minor League Baseball stadium on Arthur Ashe Boulevard — is set to be replaced by spring 2025 so the Flying Squirrels can comply with Major League Baseball facility standards and remain in Richmond.
Including the new stadium, the 67-acre, $2.4 billion Diamond District redevelopment project will have 2,863 rental housing units, 157 for-sale homes, 935,000 square feet of office space, two hotels with a total of 330 rooms, 195,000 square feet of retail space, 6,800 structured parking spaces and an 11-acre park.
The City Council voted unanimously in favor of the Diamond District project, choosing RVA Diamond Partners as the development team.
The Diamond will be demolished but, before then, it will receive a $3.5 million upgrade to comply with MLB standards before the new stadium is ready to open.
