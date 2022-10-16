Virginia from Above: The joys of twilight on Oregon Hill

I was in Athens, at a rooftop restaurant under a floodlit Acropolis, marveling at how a Greek salad never gets boring. It was the last day of a long trip. I was reviewing, as I always do after completing an itinerary, how effectively my time was spent. I had kept my focus more on seeing historic sights on the mainland rather than luxuriating on Aegean Islands. Given that focus, here are the top stops – in itinerary order – that make what I consider the best two weeks Greece has to offer: