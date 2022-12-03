 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia from above: The Virginia War Memorial Carillon

Drone column - Virginia War Memorial Carillon

The Virginia War Memorial Carillon at William Byrd Park is seen at sunset in Richmond. This 240-foot structure, simply known as the Carillon, is the Commonwealth’s official monument to commemorate Virginia’s men and women who served in World War I. The memorial, which was dedicated in 1932, is still a popular place for concerts, fireworks, and family events. On nice sunny days, you will be able to encounter families taking their family photos or having picnics near the memorial, which is one of the iconic structures, representing Richmond.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Virginia War Memorial Carillon at William Byrd Park is seen at sunset in Richmond.

This 240-foot structure, which is simply known as the Carillon, is the commonwealth's official monument to commemorate those from Virginia who served in World War I.

The memorial, which was dedicated in 1932, is still a popular place for concerts, fireworks and family events.

On nice sunny days, you will be able to encounter families taking their family photos or having picnics near the memorial, which is one of the iconic structures representing Richmond.

