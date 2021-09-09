 Skip to main content
Tropical activity is staying well to our east and south this week
As distant Hurricane Larry kicked up surf along the East Coast, Tropical Storm Mindy hastily formed near Florida’s Panhandle on Wednesday. Mindy will move eastward into the Atlantic by late Thursday but is not expected to strengthen or strike the Carolinas.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

