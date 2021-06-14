Tropical regions are getting more active

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. By the end of the week, it could organize into Tropical Storm Bill and approach the Gulf Coast. The eastern Pacific Ocean is host to Tropical Storm Carlos, which is no threat to land.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
