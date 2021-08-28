Tropics may get active beyond Ida, but no East Coast threats for now

Hurricane Ida is the only immediate concern for the United States. Two tropical disturbances in the central Atlantic could form into Julian and Kate this weekend. Weather patterns would steer that activity to the north or northeast, far from the East Coast.
Tags
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
