Tuesday was the stormiest day in many months across Va.
Tuesday saw nearly 130 reports of wind damage across Virginia, twice as much activity as the past eight months combined. The NWS’ Wakefield office said the evidence so far suggested a straight-line nature, rather than tornadic. You can submit reports at weather.gov/akq/reportWX.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

