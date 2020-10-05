Tuesday's Sports on Radio

Tuesday’s radio
BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
2 p.m. — Miami vs. Atlanta, 910
TALK SHOWS
8 a.m. – The Sports Huddle with Bob Black, 950
8 – Sportsphone with Big Al, 106.1
11 – The Sports King, 106.1
2 p.m. – Wes McElroy, 910
Subject to change
