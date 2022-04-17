Two armed and dangerous felons escape from Eastern State Hospital outside Williamsburg

Two felons held at Eastern State Hospital — one of whom is believed armed and dangerous — escaped from the facility outside Williamsburg, touching off a search by law enforcement.

Virginia State Police on Sunday identified the escapees as Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, 29, and Austin Preston Leigh, 31. In a written statement, police said, “Both subjects are convicted felons, with outstanding warrants on file.”

Leigh faces warrants on drug charges in Chesapeake and for escaping from a mental-health facility. Wilkerson is wanted for felony probation violation and escape. Wilkerson is “also considered armed and dangerous,” police said.