Two armed and dangerous felons escape from Eastern State Hospital outside Williamsburg

Eastern State

Eastern State Hospital near Williamsburg is one of five facilities where Virginia has paused admissions.

Two felons held at Eastern State Hospital — one of whom is believed armed and dangerous — escaped from the facility outside Williamsburg, touching off a search by law enforcement.

Virginia State Police on Sunday identified the escapees as Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, 29, and Austin Preston Leigh, 31. In a written statement, police said, “Both subjects are convicted felons, with outstanding warrants on file.”

Leigh faces warrants on drug charges in Chesapeake and for escaping from a mental-health facility. Wilkerson is wanted for felony probation violation and escape. Wilkerson is “also considered armed and dangerous,” police said.

State police initiated an investigation of the escape and launched a search at the request of Eastern State.

