Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting early Sunday that killed a Henrico County man outside the Tropicabana nightclub on U.S. 1 in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield police were called at about 2:46 a.m. to the club at 4900 Jefferson Davis Highway for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man, identified as Maison R. Smith, 24, of the 9300 block of Emmett Road, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died after being taken to a local hospital.

Police said their investigation indicates that Smith was shot during a fight that occurred outside the Tropicabana.

Detectives identified and obtained warrants for two suspects in the shooting.

Gustavo Papalini Dosreis Neves, 19, of the 1070 block of Mountain Ash Drive in Henrico, was apprehended in Newark, N.J., where he remains in custody on detainer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Police obtained warrants charging him with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm. The warrants have not yet been served on him, police said.

In addition, Estenban Alejandro Flores Marquez, 23, of the 4200 block of East Prestonwood Avenue in North Chesterfield, was arrested Thursday in Chesterfield and is incarcerated at the Chesterfield Jail. He has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm and being an accessory to a homicide after the fact.

Police they are continuing to investigate the shooting and urged anyone with information to call the department (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (8004) 748-0660. Information can also be provided through the P3 app.