Two new storm names to appear on the 2021 list
Two new storm names to appear on the 2021 list

Two new names appear on hurricane list

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season name list: Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Elsa, Fred, Grace, Henri, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor and Wanda. The list was last used in 2015, when Erika and Joaquin were retired.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

