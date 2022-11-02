TYGH_headline
The university notified Dr. Art Kellermann he won't continue as the health system's top administrator. The university gave him the option to resign, but it's unclear if he will do so.
High school 🏈 Week 10: Player of the week poll, local game stories and summaries, plus scores from around the state
Collegiate coach Mark Palyo to retire. St. Christopher's upsets Freeman. Colonial Heights notches statement win over Teejay. Varina escapes PH in OT. Hopewell earns key victory versus Matoaca. Highland Springs, Hanover, Dinwiddie, Midlo, Manchester roll.
Arrests have been made in the death of a 2-year-old boy found in an Ashland motel room.
Virginia Center Commons is closing permanently today, the mall announced on its Facebook page on Monday.
Virginia State Police are still trying to notify the next of kin for a person confirmed dead in a seven-vehicle crash in Henrico County that b…
During a campaign rally Youngkin said: "There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California."
“Actually, it was a QB draw play,” Nash said of his stunning game-winner. “Fake pass. Drop back. Brandon Jennings had an amazing block. I knew where I was going. I did what I had to do for the team.”
A drive to rename the Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge was paved with good intentions, but appears to have hit the skids amid a controversy over …
A Chesterfield County police officer who lost his gun to an “emotionally disturbed” man during a struggle over the weapon likely saved the lif…
With Democrats holding a 21-19 edge in the Senate, Chase's bill is unlikely to get out of the chamber in the 2023 session. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called for a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks.