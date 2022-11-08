TYGH headline
Coy Gibbs' son, Ty, won the NASCAR Xfinity championship on Saturday.
In an emergency meeting, VCU's board accepts Dr. Art Kellermann’s resignation and names Dr. Marlon Levy as interim CEO.
High school 🏈 Week 11: Player of the week poll, local game stories and summaries plus scores from around the state and projected playoff seeding
Colonials win overtime thriller over Crimson Wave. Lancers, Hawks escape Chiefs, Raiders. Generals rout Knights. Eagles rumble past Vikings. Patriots out-score Mustangs. Saints beat Cougars in first Friday Night Lights.
Richmond pie maker Joyebells grows into a national brand; projects $10.4 million in revenue this year
Richmond-based piemaker Joyebells has made it to the big leagues.
The university notified Dr. Art Kellermann he won't continue as the health system's top administrator. The university gave him the option to resign, but it's unclear if he will do so.
"This shutout means a lot, it's the East End, we just wanted to show everybody that we're the best team in VA."
"We have been working to better understand the facts of these situations and, importantly, both the intent and impact of these events on members of our community," the provost says.
Investigators said the vehicle left the roadway and flipped multiple times.
Private landowners have donated a parcel of land that will preserve public access to a portion of the James River Park System’s Buttermilk Tra…