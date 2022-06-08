Type 2 diabetes may accelerate brain function decline

In older people with Type 2 diabetes, the brain appears to age at an accelerated rate — about 26% faster than normal, according to research published in the journal eLife.

Relying on brain scans, brain functioning tests and other data from 20,314 people, ages 50 to 80, the researchers compared neurological changes in those who did and did not have Type 2 diabetes. In both groups, they found declines in executive functions such as working memory, learning and flexible thinking, as well as declines in brain processing speed.

The declines, however, were greater and occurred faster in people with diabetes. Executive functions declined 13% more among those with diabetes, and brain processing speed decreased 7% more than for those who did not have diabetes, causing earlier cognitive decline than seen with normal aging.

The researchers also compared their findings with the results from 94 published studies, confirming that diabetes led to “markedly lower” cognitive performance when compared with people of comparable age and education who did not have the disease.

Today, an estimated 37.3 million U.S. residents have diabetes, including about 8.5 million who have not been diagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, about 96 million American adults have prediabetes, meaning they are on the cusp of having full-fledged diabetes.