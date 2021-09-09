The Better Business Bureau estimates that each year, 14 million people are exposed to job scams, costing over $2 billion. If you're searching for a job, you need to remain aware of job scams. Here are some common types of job scams and how to avoid them.
Common types of job scams
There are nearly infinite variants of job scams, but these are among the most common:
- Pyramid Schemes: Pyramid schemes are designed around recruiting others for the promise of compensation or other rewards. There may be a product or service they're trying to sell, but this is simply disguising the larger emphasis on recruitment. Each person in the scheme will have those above and/or below them depending on where they fall on the pyramid. They will earn a percentage of what those below them pay, and those above them will earn a percentage of what they pay. Ultimately, these are designed so that those at the top of the pyramid earn the most money, but those below them will almost certainly lose money.
- Work-From-Home Scams: These scams are designed to prey on people who'd love to work from home and are desperate to earn money as painlessly as possible. These scams will advertise that you can make thousands of dollars with very little effort. They will often make you pay for a starter kit to even begin the job. Depending on the scammer, they may charge your credit card multiple times or steal your information.
- Identity Theft: These are job listings that are designed purely to steal personal information. These listings may pose as an existing company (phishing scam) or make up a non-existent one. Some scammers will simply ask you for your personal details, such as your bank account number or social security number. Others will ask you to download a file that contains a keylogger, which they can use to steal your passwords and other sensitive data.
How to avoid job scams
When applying for the job, always look up the company you're applying for. If there are any major discrepancies between a company website and a listing, it may be a good indication of a phishing scam. You can also look up the company name alongside the word "scam." Some may have already fallen for the scam and will leave a review or post online warning others about it.
You will also want to be careful with the job listing itself. Some red flags here include (but are not limited to):
- Poor grammar and spelling
- Vague job description
- Unrealistic salary for the position (for example, a normally minimum wage job paying $50 an hour)
In addition, do not ever take a job that you did not apply for. Many job scammers will send emails out to millions of users, claiming you applied for something you didn't. Keep track of any companies you apply for. If a company ever requests sensitive information such as your social security number or banking details, it is also a scam. Companies will never ask for such private details. You will also never need to pay to accept a job. Jobs are designed so that you get paid, not the other way around.