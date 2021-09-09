Types of job scams and how to avoid them

When applying for the job, always look up the company you're applying for. If there are any major discrepancies between a company website and a listing, it may be a good indication of a phishing scam. You can also look up the company name alongside the word "scam." Some may have already fallen for the scam and will leave a review or post online warning others about it.

In addition, do not ever take a job that you did not apply for. Many job scammers will send emails out to millions of users, claiming you applied for something you didn't. Keep track of any companies you apply for. If a company ever requests sensitive information such as your social security number or banking details, it is also a scam. Companies will never ask for such private details. You will also never need to pay to accept a job. Jobs are designed so that you get paid, not the other way around.