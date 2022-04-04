Understanding blood types

A person’s blood type is determined by genes they inherit from their parents. There are multiple methods for grouping blood types, but ABO is the best-known system. Within this system, there are four major categories of blood: A, B, O and AB. Each type of blood can be further divided into positive and negative, creating eight common blood types. Rare blood types also exist.

Components of blood

Blood is made up of four main components:

1. Red blood cells: These carry oxygen around the body.

2. White blood cells: These play a crucial role in the immune system.

3. Plasma: This is a yellow liquid that contains proteins and salts.

4. Platelets: These enable clotting.

Grouping

Antigens, or molecules, can be found on the surface of red blood cells. These can be either proteins or sugars. They communicate with white blood cells, which are immune cells that protect against infection. Antigens serve as identifying markers, allowing the immune system to recognize your body’s own cells so they don’t attack them thinking they are foreign bodies.

Scientists use two types of antigens to classify blood types: ABO antigens and Rh antigens. Antibodies in the plasma also help with classification.

The two main kinds of antigens are A and B. The presence or absence of these antigens determines the four major blood groups.

Type A: The surface of the red blood cells contains A antigen, and the plasma has anti-B antibodies. These antibodies would attack blood cells that contain B antigen.

Type B: The surface of the red blood cells contains B antigen, and the plasma has anti-A antibodies. These antibodies would attack blood cells that contain A antigen.

Type AB: The surface of the red blood cells have both A and B antigens. The plasma does not contain anti-A or anti-B antibodies. People with type AB can receive any ABO blood type.

Type O: The surface of the red blood cells does not contain any A or B antigens, but the plasma contains both anti-A and anti-B antibodies. Because the antigens are not present, any blood type can receive type O blood.

In 1937, Karl Landsteiner and Alexander Weiner discovered a new blood type: the rhesus blood type, or Rh factor. The rhesus protein is named after the rhesus monkey, which also carries the gene. Like the A and B antigens, the Rh factor is a protein found on the surface of red blood cells. This protein is often called the D antigen.

The Rh factor can be either present (+) or absent (-) in each blood type. This creates the eight most common blood types: A+, A-, B+, B-, O+, O-, AB+, AB-.

Donating and receiving blood

Both ABO and Rh are taken into account when people are donating or receiving blood because not all blood is compatible.

Universal donor

Because O- blood does not contain A, B or RhD antigens, almost anyone with any blood type can receive these red blood cells. It is the universal blood type needed for emergency transfusions and for immune-deficient infants.

People with O- blood are known as universal donors. As a result, there is a high demand for this blood, even though fewer than 10% of the U.S. population has this type.

The need for O+ is also high, but this is because it is the most common blood type at 39% of the U.S. population.

Though people with an O blood type can universally donate, they can only receive type O blood.

Universal recipient

People with type AB+ are known as universal recipients because they can receive red blood cells from all blood types. This is because they have A, B and RhD antigens. Less than 4% of the U.S. population has this type of blood.

Though people with AB blood can universally receive, they can only donate to others with AB blood.

Rh factor

People who are Rh+ can receive blood from people are either Rh+ or Rh-, but people with negative blood types cannot receive from anyone with a positive blood type.

Plasma

The rules for plasma are the opposite of those for red blood cells. A universal plasma donor will have type AB blood, and a universal recipient will have type O blood.

Rare blood

The rarest blood of the eight ABO/Rh blood group system is AB-, with only 1% of the U.S. population having it. However, outside of the ABO system, there are many lesser-known and less common blood types.

With hundreds of different antigens across more than 36 blood group systems that may be present on red blood cells, there are millions of possible combinations. Some are so rare that only a small number of people in the world have them.

One of the world’s rarest blood types is known as Rh-null. This blood type, also called “golden blood,” lacks all of the possible Rh antigens. Fewer than 50 people are known to have this blood type.

Distribution of blood types in the U.S.

AB-

is the rarest of the eight ABO/Rh blood group system

82%

of people in the U.S. have Rh+ blood

What if someone is given the wrong blood type?

It is essential to match blood types when someone needs a transfusion because receiving the wrong blood type can lead to potentially life-threatening reactions.

If someone receives the wrong blood type, their body will reject the foreign antigens and attack them. This can lead to blood clots, which can obstruct blood vessels. If they break, hemoglobin can leak out, and this can be toxic.

Other possible adverse effects include allergic reactions and anaphylaxis.

Before a person receives donated blood, a sample of the donor’s blood is mixed with the recipient’s to test the reaction.

Genetics.

Like most of our other genes, we have two copies of our ABO gene, one from each parent. With three versions and two copies, here are all the possible gene combinations anyone could have: AA, AB, AO, BB, BO and OO. When the two genes (or alleles) happen to be different, one overrides the other depending on their relative dominance.

The A and B alleles are both dominant, while O is recessive. So an AO blood type shows up as A on a blood test, and BO looks like B. However, neither A nor B are dominant over each other, which is why you can have AB blood.

A Punnett square is a tool used to determine the possible combinations of genetic characteristics passed from parents to a child.

The Punnett squares to the right show a few examples of different gene combinations for blood type. The chart below shows all of the possible blood types a child could have in relation to their parents’ blood types.

Blood types and pregnancy

If two parents have different blood types, the mother will not necessarily have the same blood type or Rh factor as the child.

If the mother has Rh- blood and the child has Rh+, this can pose a risk during pregnancy and delivery.

A small number of red blood cells from the fetus’s circulation can cross the placenta and enter the mother’s bloodstream. Anti-RhD antibody can then develop in the mother’s plasma, in a process known as sensitization.

A problem can arise if this antibody then detects a “foreign” antigen in the fetus’s blood cells. The antibodies may start to attack the fetus’s red blood cells as a defense mechanism.

In some cases, severe jaundice can result and possibly brain damage.

An injection of anti-RhD immune globulin G can help prevent the mother from producing this antibody and reduce the impact of a sensitizing event on the fetus.