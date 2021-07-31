Unusually severe Fredericksburg storm not ruled a tornado at first

Thursday’s supercell that swept from Prince William to Williamsburg hit Fredericksburg and Falmouth with straight-line winds up to 90 mph. The area had a tornado warning and funnel sighting, but Friday’s preliminary National Weather Service survey didn’t find a telltale track yet.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
