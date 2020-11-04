UPDATE: Virginia voters approve redistricting referendum

Virginia’s constitution will be amended to reform the state’s political redistricting process - curbing the influence of the legislature in favor of a bipartisan panel - according to unofficial election results from the Associated Press.

The constitutional amendment on redistricting, which appeared as “Question 1” on Virginians' ballots, had attracted the support of 67% of voters, with 88% of ballots counted as of 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The amendment is poised to end the legislature’s sweeping control over legislative and congressional districts ahead of redistricting in 2021. It would shift map-drawing duties to a 16-member bipartisan commission of lawmakers and citizens, and if they deadlock, to the right-leaning Virginia Supreme Court.

Virginians also overwhelmingly approved a second proposed constitutional amendment to exempt vehicles owned by 100% disabled veterans from state and local taxes. With 88% of the vote counted, 86% had voted in favor of the tax break.

The 2021 redistricting process will kick off at the turn of the year, when Virginia is expected to receive the results of the 2020 U.S. population count. The maps would go into effect in time for the 2021 elections, which will feature all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates.