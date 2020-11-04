UPDATE: Virginia voters approve redistricting referendum

Virginia’s constitution will be amended to reform the state’s political redistricting process - curbing the influence of the legislature in favor of a bipartisan panel - according to unofficial election results from the Associated Press.
The constitutional amendment on redistricting, which appeared as “Question 1” on Virginians' ballots, had attracted the support of 67% of voters, with 88% of ballots counted as of 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The amendment is poised to end the legislature’s sweeping control over legislative and congressional districts ahead of redistricting in 2021. It would shift map-drawing duties to a 16-member bipartisan commission of lawmakers and citizens, and if they deadlock, to the right-leaning Virginia Supreme Court.
Virginians also overwhelmingly approved a second proposed constitutional amendment to exempt vehicles owned by 100% disabled veterans from state and local taxes. With 88% of the vote counted, 86% had voted in favor of the tax break.
The 2021 redistricting process will kick off at the turn of the year, when Virginia is expected to receive the results of the 2020 U.S. population count. The maps would go into effect in time for the 2021 elections, which will feature all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Tuesday’s preliminary results were cause for celebration among activists who have for years sought to end gerrymandering in the state. Meanwhile, opponents decried a measure they say could hurt representation for racial minorities and imperil Democrats’ hard-fought majorities in the legislature.
"I’m so glad that Virginians took this step overwhelmingly today. It sets us up for a better redistricting process tomorrow and more reform the day after that," said Brian Cannon, executive director of the group OneVirginia2021, who has worked for 12 years in the Virginia legislature pushing redistricting reform. "Now Virginians are guaranteed an open transparent process that is bipartisan and has citizens at the table."
Though not surprising, Wednesday's outcome is striking given the heated discord among Democrats in the state over the redistricting amendment.
The Democratic Party of Virginia strongly opposes the amendment, while the party’s de-facto leader in the state, Gov. Ralph Northam, has declined to publicly weigh in on the question.
Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine support it, while Reps. Don McEachin, D-4th, and Bobby Scott, D-3rd, oppose it. Democrats in the Virginia Senate strongly support it, while Democrats in the Virginia House overwhelmingly oppose it.
Virginia was the only state with a referendum on redistricting on its ballot Tuesday.
The vote on the referendum comes a year after a key U.S. Supreme Court decision that found that Republicans in the Virginia House of Delegates had racially gerrymandered during the 2010 redistricting process. The decision came with an order to redraw the political boundaries of several House districts, just months ahead of the 2019 legislative election.
That decision led to the toppling of a high-ranking GOP lawmaker, Del. Chris Jones, D-Suffolk, and put then GOP House Speaker Kirk Cox on the defensive, hamstringing his ability to help fellow Republicans in competitive races. Republicans lost their majority in the House.
During its 2019 season, the U.S. Supreme Court also ruled, in a separate case, that partisan gerrymandering is not illegal, essentially green-lighting political maps drawn to favor one party over another. Cannon said Virginia’s remade process will be safeguard against such efforts in light of the High Court’s position.
Once the results of the election are clear, Northam is expected to quickly amend the state’s budget to include details on how the new redistricting process will be conducted.
The legislation would set out a timeline for the work, and detail how citizen members will be selected. Statehouse leaders would submit a list of candidates, from which a group of retired judges would choose. The language says the selections must take into account the racial, ethnic, geographic and gender diversity of the state.
It also says leadership in the House and Senate cannot serve on the commission.
