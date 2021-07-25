Updated climate reference now accessible

AccuWeather now shows the new 1991-to-2020 figures for Richmond’s normal high, low, and to-date precipitation in the almanac section below. Recent dryness aside, long-term moisture is close to the mark. The Jan. 1-July 23 departure was the smallest since 2005.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
