The Tribal Grounds in King William came to life on Saturday as hundreds of artists, dancers, community members and tribal leaders gathered to attend the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe’s 34th annual powwow.

The pow wow is a traditional event Native American tribes have hosted for thousands of years where people and members of other tribes from across the country an get together to celebrate their culture and foster relationships within the community, Keith Anderson, Chief of the Nansemond Indian Nation, said.

“It’s a celebration of culture, families, renewing kinships and is an integral part of our culture,” Anderson said.

The celebration commences with a traditional Grand Entry where dancers dressed in traditional regalia and led by veterans and Head Dancers enter into a round arena to the sound of drum beats. Once everyone enters the arena, flags including the U.S., POW flag, and the host tribe's flag are raised before a traditional honor song is performed and an opening prayer is said.

Anderson said it is customary to honor veterans and veterans of any and all cultures attending the pow wow are invited to enter the arena to be celebrated for their service.

After the Grand Entry the dance competition begun wh