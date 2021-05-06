Characteristics
Structure
Uranus is an ice giant. The planet doesn’t have a true surface and is mostly made of flowing icy materials above a solid core.
Uranus’ core is about the size of Earth and is made of iron and magnesium silicate.
The rest of the planet (about 80%) is a worldwide ocean of ices made of water, ammonia and methane.
Atmosphere
Uranus has a thick atmosphere made of hydrogen and helium like Jupiter and Saturn, but it also has methane. The methane is what makes the planet a cool blue color.
Wind speeds can reach up to 560 mph on Uranus. At the equator, winds blow in the reverse direction of the planet’s rotation, but closer to the poles, winds shift to flow with Uranus’ rotation.
Temperature
Due to its distance from the sun and the planet’s composition, Uranus has the coldest temperatures in the solar system. The planet’s icy composition prevents Uranus from emitting much heat compared to other planets. Temperatures drop as low as -370°F.
Orbit, rotation and tilt
Uranus orbits the sun once every 84 Earth years. One day lasts 17 hours and 14 minutes. Like Venus, Uranus rotates east to west, which is the opposite of all the other planets.
The ‘sideways planet’
Uranus also has a dramatic orientation. It is the only planet whose equator is nearly at a right angle to its orbit, with a tilt of 97.77°. Its polar regions point toward and away from the sun rather than upward and downward.
This unique tilt causes the most extreme seasons in the solar system. For nearly a quarter of each Uranian year, the sun shines directly over each pole, causing the other half of the planet to have a 21-year-long dark winter.
Since Uranus’ orbit is approximately the length of a human’s entire life, theoretically, a human living on Uranus would experience the four seasons only once, but each for about 21 years.
This tilt also affects the planet’s rings and moons, which orbit in a vertical orientation along the planet’s equator, like a Ferris wheel.
Moons
Uranus has 27 known moons. While most of the satellites orbiting other planets have names from ancient mythologies, Uranus’ moons are unique in being named after Shakespearean characters, along with a couple of moons named after characters from the works of Alexander Pope.
Titania is the largest Uranian moon, and was the first to be discovered in 1787, along with Oberon, Uranus’ second-largest moon. Just three more moons were discovered before Voyager 2 made its way to the planet. The spacecraft tripled the number of known moons.
Since then, astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope and ground-based telescopes have raised the total count to 27 moons. These new moons found by telescope are tiny — as little as 8 to 10 miles across.
Scientists believe there are still more moons to discover around Uranus.
Rings
Uranus has two sets of rings. Voyager 2 found out Uranus’ rings are extremely variable in thickness and opacity. The inner rings are narrow and dark, while the outer rings are brightly colored and easier to see. Scientists have identified 13 known rings.
In order of increasing distance from the planet, the rings are called Zeta, 6, 5, 4, Alpha, Beta, Eta, Gamma, Delta, Lambda, Epsilon, Nu and Mu. Some of the larger rings are surrounded by belts of fine dust.
Events
Only one spacecraft has visited the distant Uranus. The rest of what is known about the planet has come from observations from the Hubble Space Telescope as well as ground-based telescopes.
1781
British astronomer William Herschel discovers Uranus — the first new planet discovered since ancient times.
1787-1851
Four Uranian moons are discovered and named: Titania, Oberon, Ariel and Umbriel.
1948
Another moon, Miranda, is discovered.
1977
While observing Uranus pass in front of a distant star, scientists discover that, like Saturn, Uranus is also surrounded by rings.
1986
NASA’s Voyager 2 makes the first, and so far the only, visit to Uranus.
2005
A new pair of rings and two new, small moons are discovered.
2007
Uranus reaches equinox — when the planet is fully illuminated as the sun passes over the equator.
2011
New Horizons passes the orbit of Uranus on its way to Pluto. However, Uranus was not near the crossing point.
Voyager 2
NASA’s Voyager 2 is the only spacecraft that has visited Uranus. It was also the first spacecraft to fly past the planet.
Long-range observations of the planet began on Nov. 4, 1985. On Jan. 24, 1986, Voyager 2 made its closest approach to Uranus and came within 50,640 miles of the planet’s cloud tops. The planet appeared generally featureless.
Despite having only 5.5 hours of close study during its flyby, Voyager 2 discovered 10 new moons and two new rings. It also returned information about the planet’s magnetic field, wind speeds and evidence of a boiling ocean of water about 500 miles below the top cloud surface.
Voyager 2 also took photos of five of Uranus’ larger moons.
Distance from the sun
1.8
billion miles
Sunlight
As the seventh planet from the sun, it takes sunlight about 2 hours and 40 minutes to reach Uranus.
Year length
30,687 Earth days (84 Earth years)
Day length
17 hours and 14 minutes
Namesake
Greek god of the sky
Planet type
Ice giant
Diameter
31,518 miles
Uranus is four times wider than Earth. If Earth was the size of a nickel, Uranus would be about as big as a softball.
Moons
27
Rings
Uranus is surrounded by 13 faint rings.
Extremes
Wind speeds: 560 mph
Atmospheric temperature: -370°F