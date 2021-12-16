Urban decay: Jaguars fire Meyer after 13 games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer never fit in the NFL.
His mottos. His methods. Even his moods seemed to go against what’s considered normal behavior in a league filled with professionals and grown men. He rubbed just about everyone the wrong way: assistants, players and eventually his bosses.
Meyer’s tumultuous tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps.
Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after former Jaguars player Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper Meyer kicked him during practice in August. It was the latest black eye — adding to an already lengthy list of embarrassments — for the three-time national championship-winning college coach who failed miserably to make the transition to the NFL.
Meyer joins former Atlanta coach Bobby Petrino as college coaches whose NFL careers flamed out in stunningly swift fashion. Petrino resigned in December 2007 to take over at Arkansas. He was 3-10 at the time.
Meyer went 2-11 in his partial season, and the Jaguars really started to unravel on the offensive side of the ball following the team’s bye week. They averaged a measly 9.1 points in Meyer’s final seven games.
Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as Jacksonville’s interim head coach for the final four games.
Meyer’s biggest issues came off the field, where he tried to handle a professional team like he was on a college campus. He splashed slogans and catchphrases around the facility, instilled gimmicks in practice and repeated his misguided belief that coaches coach for players and players play for coaches. He brought in motivational speakers and kept blaming assistants for the team’s mounting losses instead of the guys actually on the field.
One of Meyer’s most damning decisions came following a game at Cincinnati in late September. He chose to stay behind with family instead of flying home with his team and then got caught on video the following night behaving inappropriately with a woman at a bar in Columbus, Ohio. Khan publicly reprimanded Meyer then, saying he needed to regain the owner’s trust and respect.
“What’s different about this thing is you have losses and you have drama,” Khan said then.
The Jags had way more drama than victories.
Other issues for Meyer:
He hired strength coach Chris Doyle
- in February despite accusations of racist behavior and then had to let him go a day later because of a pending lawsuit.
- Jacksonville was fined $200,000 and Meyer docked $100,000 on July 1, a punishment that stemmed from an early June practice in which the league deemed receivers and defensive backs had too much contact during 11-on-11 drills.
- Meyer signed 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback
Tim Tebow
- to play tight end, an experiment that ended with Tebow looking lost in the preseason opener against Cleveland.
- The NFL Players Association launched an investigation after Meyer said vaccination status factored into the team’s roster decisions.
- He repeatedly mishandled running back
James Robinson
- , allowing the team’s most consistent offensive player to get benched twice following fumbles and botched trying to explain why Robinson got pulled and how long he remained on the sideline.
Cardinals WR Hopkins
done for regular season
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins will have knee surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. Hopkins has a chance to return if the Cardinals make a deep run in the playoffs.
Hopkins, who has 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns, was injured late in Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.
Browns QB Keenum joins Mayfield with positive test
CLEVELAND — Case Keenum’s expected start for the Browns took an unexpected turn.
Cleveland’s veteran backup quarterback tested positive for COVID-19, possibly leaving the Browns without their top two quarterbacks for Saturday’s vital game against Las Vegas.
Keenum was slotted to make his second start this season for Baker Mayfield, who tested positive Wednesday as the virus continues to wreak havoc with the Browns and several other NFL teams. Keenum’s positive result came after he practiced on Thursday.
The Browns also placed safety Ronnie Harrison on the COVID-19 list. His loss compounds a bad situation in Cleveland’s secondary as fellow safety John Johnson III and nickel back Troy Hill are on the list.
Despite Cleveland’s widespread outbreak, a league spokesman said there has been “no change” for Saturday’s game as the Browns (7-6) and Raiders (6-7) try to improve their chances of making the playoffs.
If Mayfield and Keenum aren’t cleared before Sunday, third-string quarterback Nick Mullens will make start. He has gone 2-6 in eight starts for San Francisco.
Ravens: Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed another practice because of his sprained ankle. Jackson also missed practice Wednesday because of the ankle injury that knocked him out of last weekend’s loss at Cleveland. The Ravens have remained hopeful Jackson can play Sunday against Green Bay, but he continues to miss preparation time.
Lions: Tight end T.J. Hockenson underwent thumb surgery and is out for the season. He had 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns this season. The third-year pro has 160 catches for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Falcons: Free safety Erik Harris is done for the season with a pectoral injury. Harris, 31, was injured on Carolina’s first possession in the Falcons’ 29-21 victory last weekend. Harris, who signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in free agency, had 64 tackles, three tackles for losses, two quarterback hits, a half-sack and eight pass breakups.