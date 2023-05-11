IMMIGRATION

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — The Biden administration on Thursday will begin denying asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through, marking a fundamental shift in immigration policy as the U.S. readies for the end of a key pandemic restriction. The new rule represents a significant shift in the way the U.S. deals with asylum seekers who have been showing up at the border in huge numbers in anticipation of this week's end of the use of a restriction known as Title 42 that allows the government to quickly expel migrants to Mexico.

The rule announced Wednesday is part of new measures meant to crack down on illegal border crossings while creating new legal pathways, including a plan to open 100 regional migration hubs across the Western Hemisphere, administration officials said.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned that the days and weeks ahead have the "potential to be very difficult."

"Our plan will deliver results but it will take time for those results to be fully realized," he said.

In Ciudad Juarez, migrants continued to arrive this week in small groups by train or bus — and leave daily to surrender to the U.S. authorities.

The COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions allowed border officials to quickly reject people — and they did so 2.8 million times since March 2020. After the restrictions expire Thursday, migrants caught crossing illegally will not be allowed to return to the U.S. for five years. They can face criminal prosecution if they do.

While the measure announced Wednesday stops short of a total ban, it imposes severe limitations on asylum for those crossing illegally who didn't first seek a legal pathway. It includes room for exceptions and does not apply to children traveling alone. It was first announced in February and takes effect Thursday.

A federal appeals court stopped similar but stricter measures pursued by then-President Donald Trump in 2019.