UVA football to allow limited fans at spring game on May 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia will allow a limited number of fans to attend its May 1 spring football game at Scott Stadium, the program announced Friday.

A team spokesman could not say how many fans would be permitted into the free event. It’s unclear what format the Cavaliers’ final workout of the spring will take. Season ticket holders for last season and the coming season and UVA students will have the first opportunity to claim tickets, before any remaining seats are offered to the general public.

Fans will be limited to sitting in designated areas of the stadium, in groups of two, with seating marked off for social distancing.

UVA, which didn’t hold spring practice in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, went 5-5 last season, then opted out of playing in a bowl game.

The Cavaliers, who will have seven starters back on each side of the ball this season, open the year on Sept. 4 at home against William and Mary.

Rival Virginia Tech had previously announced it will not hold a spring game this year.