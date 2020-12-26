UVA-Gonzaga by the numbers

BY
THE
NUMBERS
32 Career-high points total for Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, who also made a career-best nine 3-pointers. The Bulldogs’ Drew Timme also set a career high in scoring with 29 points.
1-31 Virginia’s all-time record vs. the nation’s top-ranked team.
98 Points scored by Gonzaga, 44 more than the 54 (fourth in the nation) UVA had allowed on average in its previous five contests.
60.3 Shooting percentage by the Bulldogs (35 of 58). The Cavaliers hadn’t allowed an opponent to shoot better than 40% this season.