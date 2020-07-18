CHARLOTTESVILLE — Furloughs and salary reductions at the University of Virginia Health System will not be extended.
In April, the health system announced that some employees were furloughed and others took a 20% pay cut as surgeries and clinical visits dropped by 70% and 90%, respectively, following Gov. Ralph Northam’s order halting elective procedures.
Dr. K. Craig Kent, executive vice president for health affairs at UVA, announced on Twitter last week that the system was ending its financial mitigation measures and soon will be welcoming all faculty and staff back to work.
“I am so proud of everyone’s hard work and sacrifice over the last three months,” he said. “Together, we helped secure our future.”
As of mid-May, 561 UVA Health System employees and 78 School of Medicine employees had been placed on unpaid furlough.
Spokesman Eric Swensen said no UVA Health System furloughs will be extended beyond the initial designated three-month period.
Furloughs at the medical center will end Saturday, and furloughs at the School of Medicine will end Aug. 16.
The health system resumed elective procedures in May once the governor’s order was lifted, and has been advertising since late spring that it is “Safe. Ready. Open.”
In June, the medical center expanded its visitation policy for inpatient units and procedural areas.
Swensen said the hospital has two units in its new South Tower dedicated to COVID-19 care but declined to say how many patients the units have.
