UVA Lacrosse

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Matt Moore started his 65th game for Virginia’s lacrosse team Thursday against Lafayette. Backup goaltender Miles Thompson started his first. Both had nights to remember.

Moore scored two goals and had six assists, passing Steele Stanwick to become the program’s all-time points leader.

“What a talent,” said UVA coach Lars Tiffany. “To think that I’ve been here for all of Matt Moore’s production. That I’ve been able to witness it firsthand, I feel giddy, almost like a kid.”

Thompson, who missed last season with a torn ACL in his left knee, was one of six players not normally in the lineup who got the start for the fourth-ranked Cavaliers on Senior Night. He stopped the first four shots he faced and finished with 13 saves on 20 shots in a 20-10 victory to close out the regular season.

After starting the game six points short of Stanwick’s record of 269, Moore’s goal with 9:28 left tied the mark. Then, 3:28 later, his assist to Payton Cormier broke the record.

When he checked out of the game about a minute after that, he embraced offensive coordinator Sean Kirwan, then Tiffany, before being mobbed in celebration by his teammates.

“That was one of the coolest moments of my life, being out there. I just took in everything,” said Moore, who reached the mark in 71 games, compared to Stanwick’s 69. “All the amazing players I’ve played with. Everyone from the past, from my first year all the way to my fifth year. I’m just grateful for them. They made me the player I am today.”

Cormier scored five times Thursday and faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla won 17 of 22 draws.

Now, the two-time defending national champion Cavaliers (11-3) — who clinched the ACC championship with their win over Syracuse this past weekend — wait until May 9 to learn its NCAA tournament draw and whether or not they’ll play one more game at Klockner this season, a potential first-round contest on May 14 or 15, or if they’ll start out on the road.

Thursday night, Virginia recognized 14 fourth- and fifth-year players in a pre-game Senior Night ceremony, though Tiffany said half of that group is expected back again next season.

Tiffany started six seniors who aren’t normally in the lineup, including midfielder Regan Quinn, who scored the first goal of the night, and Thompson.

Tiffany was unsure how long he’d play Thompson. But after Thompson’s strong start, UVA decided to ride the veteran for most of the night.

“It was surreal to experience that first start ever,” said Thompson. “Going through rehab and overcoming that surgery was tough. But at the end of the day, I love UVA lacrosse and my teammates and I couldn’t imagine playing for anyone else.”

UVA led 14-6 after three quarters and closed with a flourish, outscoring Lafayette 6-3 in the fourth and getting goals from Quinn, Paul Rodriguez and Mitchell Whalen, his first of the season.

Moore’s two scores gives him 23 this season, despite missing three games due to injury. He also has 23 assists.