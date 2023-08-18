CHARLOTTESVILLE – A year ago, there was virtually zero buzz surrounding North Carolina’s Drake Maye. By season’s end, the Tar Heels’ freshman quarterback was the ACC player of the year.

“He just got better and better and better,” said UNC coach Mack Brown.

Now, with a new offensive coordinator and a rebuilt wide receiving corps, the question is, how much better can Maye still get? For his part, Maye said success starts with not changing the approach that led Brown to name him the starter last year, 10 days before the team’s season opener.

“Just find that same mentality that got me here and not lose sight of that,” Maye said. “Don't lose sight of what got me here and the hard work and staying extra throwing.”

North Carolina, which hosts Virginia on Oct. 21, brought in Chip Lindsey as its new offensive coordinator, looking to continue and build on Maye’s success in the Air Raid system. The Tar Heels, who lost star receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green to the NFL draft, picked up Kent State transfer Tez Walker and Georgia Tech transfer Nate McCollum, though the NCAA currently has deemed Walker ineligible.

“We have a lot of great help around Drake,” Brown said.

Going into the 2022 season, the ACC was gearing up for a potential ‘year of the quarterback.’ Starters returned at 10 of the league’s 14 teams, a cast that included Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, North Carolina State’s Devin Leary, Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham.

Boston College returned Phil Jurkovec, D.J. Uiagalelei was back at Clemson, Florida State had Jordan Travis again, and Syracuse returned Garrett Shrader.

But by year’s end, the ACC’s presumptive banner year for quarterbacks was largely a bust. Of that group, only Hartman and Travis had delivered big-time seasons. Maye and Duke’s Riley Leonard came from seemingly out of nowhere to elevate play at the position.

Maye threw for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns, completing 66.2% of his passes and only being picked off seven times in 517 throws and he enters this season as the ACC’s preseason player of the year. He said he draws motivation from the way the Tar Heels stumbled down the stretch last season, losing their final four games, including a 39-10 loss to Clemson in the conference championship game.

“Any [time] you end the season like that, I use it as motivation,” Maye said. “That's all we talk about. We were 9-1 rolling into Georgia Tech, and we finished 9-5. Just finding ways to use it as motivation, but at the same time get over that hump and look forward to this season.”

This season, the ACC doesn’t have the depth of talent at quarterback it did a year ago. Maye, Leonard, Travis and Armstrong, now at North Carolina State, lead the way. There are high expectations for Cade Klubnik at Clemson, Jurkovec transferred to Pittsburgh and Van Dyke is back from injury at Miami.

Virginia’s schedule gives the Cavaliers a hearty helping of the league’s top signal callers, starting with its ACC opener against Armstrong and the Wolfpack on Friday, Sept. 22. UVa also faces Maye and Van Dyke.

The Cavaliers have not had success against the league’s top quarterbacks in recent years. It’s lost 11 of its last 13 meetings with players who ended the year as All-ACC selections at that position, including losing each of the last seven seasons to the quarterback who ended up being picked first-team all-conference.

Virginia at North Carolina

When: Oct. 21, time TBA

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Last meeting: North Carolina won 31-28, in 2022

All-time series: North Carolina leads 66-58-4