The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has opened a $13 million women veteran's health facility at the Richmond VA Medical Center

The building opened last month on Broad Rock Boulevard in south Richmond. It is designed to broaden the scope of services offered to women veterans in greater Richmond.

The 12,000-foot facility includes 12 exam rooms and services such as mammography, ultrasound, gynecology, primary care and others.

It has a staff of about 35 employees, including 10 registered nurses and five women's health physicians, many of whom already worked for the VA.

The facility was built by the Florida-based Advon Construction and was funded by Congress.

There were almost 11,000 female veterans in the Central Virginia VA Health Care System in the 2022 fiscal year, and there are about 200,000 veterans living in the 52 cities and counties served by the 350-bed Richmond VA Medical Center.

The Department of Veterans Affairs changed the hospital's name in January, dropping Hunter Holmes McGuire, a Confederate general whose name had been on the building since the 1940s.