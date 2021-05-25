 Skip to main content
Va. isn't a prime spot for watching the next lunar eclipse
Va. isn't a prime spot for watching the next lunar eclipse

Virginia only gets a lacking, partial view of Wednesday morning’s lunar eclipse. The moon will set in our sky just before the Earth’s dark red shadow sweeps over its face. But the western U.S. can see that dramatic total phase. Our next chance is May 15, 2022.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

